Justice League’s End-Credits Scene Originally Set Up A Different DC Movie, According To Joe Manganiello

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Superhero movies have proven themselves endlessly popular over the last decade of filmmaking, resulting in a variety of cinematic universes. Warner Bros. has been making strides with the DC Extended Universe, which was kickstarted with Zack Snyder's first slew of movies. This includes the infamous Justice League flick, which will be getting new life thanks to the Snyder Cut on HBO Max. Joe Manganiello will be back as Deathstroke in the process, and the Magic Mike actor recently explained how his scene was supposed set up Ben Affleck's Batman movie.