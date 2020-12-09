Star Wars’ George Lucas Explains ‘Corny’ Dialogue In The Prequels

George Lucas' comments come from The Star Wars Archives. 1999–2005 (via Syfy Wire) and show how George Lucas ultimately views the beloved property that he created back with A New Hope. While the property means so much to the fandom, it's Lucas never intended for it to be a perfect adult drama. And when it comes to the prequels, we saw the filmmaker lean into melodrama as well as comedic beats.

The Skywalker Saga is currently available in its entirety on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.