Before Furiosa, Mad Max's Director Is Making A Fantasy Drama With Idris Elba And More

But Mad Max fans will be in for a treat as many of Fury Road’s collaborators are part of Three Thousand Years of Longing’s crew. Director of Photography John Seale will be behind the lens despite retiring from filmmaking after finishing the Oscar-winning film. Seale is joined by editor Margaret Sixel, hair and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt and set decorator Lisa Thompson. All, who I might add, won Oscars for their work on the critically acclaimed box office hit. Other returning Fury Road staples include composer Tom Holkenborg (better known as Junkie XL), casting director Nikki Barrett, first Assistant Director P.J. Voeten, stunt coordinator Guy Norris, and Sheldon Wade, who created the film’s much-talked-about prosthetics.