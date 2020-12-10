Comments

Why Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 3 Appearance Seems More Likely

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth presence in the entertainment world, with plenty of big names signing up to join the property and play a role from the comics. Fans are eager for Phase Four to finally kick off with Black Widow, before a variety of other highly anticipated projects hit theaters. Spider-Man 3 is currently filming, and has been making headlines for some wild casting rumors, including the possible return of past Spideys Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. And now the talks about the OG Peter Parker just seems even more likely.

Spider-Man 3 will include Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, and fans are expecting the blockbuster to open up the multiverse in the process. These rumors started after Jamie Foxx was revealed to be returning as Electro, and now other familiar faces like Alfred Molina will be reprising their iconic roles. Fans were particularly thrilled with reports of Tobey Maguire possibly reprising his role as Peter Parker, and now those rumors have gained steam as the 45 year-old actor was reportedly spotted leaving a costume fitting for the movie.

This report comes to us from Just Jared, Tobey Maguire was spotted and photographed in Hollywood at the Wardrobe Workroom. This comes in the midst of the ongoing rumors about his involvement in Marvel's third Spider-Man movie, as well as the news that his co-stars are signing on for appearances. While it's possible that Maguire was being fitted for another project, Spider-Man 3 is filming and would require his signature suit to come out of retirement.

With Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx reprising their roles from two different Spider-Man franchises, it seems only logical that the actors who faces them as the web crawler would also be appearing in the upcoming MCU threequel. Some reports indicate that Andrew Garfield will be appearing in Spider-Man 3, but there hasn't been any official confirmation for he or Tobey Maguire. But Maguire getting a costume fitting in the midst of the movie's production is definitely hopeful for the fandom.

Tobey Maguire was the first actor to play Spider-Man on the big screen, starring in Sam Raimi's iconic trilogy of movies. This was years before shared universes would become commonplace, so it would definitely be thrilling for audiences young and old to see him reprise the role in Marvel's Spider-Man 3. We'll just have to see if Maguire ends up confirmed, opening up the multiverse in the process.

If the multiverse is indeed used throughout Spider-Man 3, it would greatly expand the franchise's scope. The previous two installments featured more capsulated stories, so it would be a departure. But following the Oscar-winning success of Sony's animated blockbuster Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, it's clear that audiences can handle a complicated story through the timelines.

Narratively Tom Holland's third Spider-Man movie could go seemingly anywhere. Far From Home's twist ending showed Peter Parker's identity being revealed to the world, while Quentin Beck framed him for murder from beyond the grave. And with Doctor Strange factoring into the story in his full magical glory, the sky is the limit.

Spider-Man 3 is currently expected to hit theaters on December 17th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.

