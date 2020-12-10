Patty Jenkins Directing A Rogue Squadron Movie For Star Wars

Leave a Comment
In the history of the Star Wars saga, one name means the end all, be all when it comes to aerial action: Rogue Squadron. The famed group of X-Wing pilots that helped fight in the name of the Rebellion, their adventures are legendary in the canon of classic Star Wars media. And now, Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins is about to tell the first big-screen story solely focused on their exploits, as she’s now been announced as the director for Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.
Announced during the Disney Investor Call event , Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is obviously light on plot details at the moment. But there was still plenty of fuel for the imaginations of Star Wars fans to dine out on. And that came from the official logo for the film, as well as a personal message from Patty Jenkins, the latter of which she shared on Twitter:
Now all that talk about Wonder Woman 3 not happening for a while makes a lot more sense. In the video she shared with fans, Patty Jenkins also revealed her own personal connection to the sort of action that Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is about to focus on. As the daughter of a fighter pilot herself, her healthy respect of daring aviation is an absolute match for a mine of material that’s been sitting, and waiting, for the right person to help it take flight.
While we don’t know exactly when Star Wars: Rogue Squadron will be taking place in the Star Wars timeline, there’s some good indications as to where this film could fit into the timeline. As fans will recall, Star Wars: Rogue One helped establish the Rogue call sign, with the Rebellion fighters that helped steal the plans for the first Death Star assuring it would go down in history. So either we’re about to see the early days of those iconic Rebellion pilots, or even better, a potential adventure that takes place between the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi and the rise of the First Order.
There’s a lot of questions that are still soaring through the air of our collective Star Wars minds right about now, but that’s part of the fun that’s been had throughout tonight’s Disney Investor Call, and there’s more to come! For now, we’ll just go back to replaying that Patty Jenkins video, trying to wring out every clue we can into what Star Wars: Rogue Squadron might hold for the future. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is slated for release at some point in 2022. In the meantime, you can check in on the box office competition in the year to come, courtesy of the 2021 release schedule. And as soon as we get new information on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, we’ll break those details as they’re released.