Patty Jenkins Directing A Rogue Squadron Movie For Star Wars

There’s a lot of questions that are still soaring through the air of our collective Star Wars minds right about now, but that’s part of the fun that’s been had throughout tonight’s Disney Investor Call, and there’s more to come! For now, we’ll just go back to replaying that Patty Jenkins video, trying to wring out every clue we can into what Star Wars: Rogue Squadron might hold for the future. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is slated for release at some point in 2022. In the meantime, you can check in on the box office competition in the year to come, courtesy of the 2021 release schedule. And as soon as we get new information on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, we’ll break those details as they’re released.