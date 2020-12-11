Friday And Dark Knight Actor Tiny Lister Dead At 62 After Possibly Contracting COVID-19

Whatever the actual cause of Tiny Lister's death, this is truly sad news. Even if you've watched only a few movies or TV shows in the past 35 years, you've more than likely watched Lister ply his trade. After getting his start on the small screen in a 1984 episode of Webster, he went on to work on over 200 projects.

Along with the popular, aforementioned films, Lister also appeared in the movies The Fifth Element, Posse, Universal Soldier, Jackie Brown, Little Nicky, and voiced a character in Zootopia, along with many other roles. He also worked on shows like Matlock, WWF Superstars, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Key and Peele.