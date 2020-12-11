Cats’ James Corden Reacts To The Butthole Cut

Cats is a bad movie. Even many of the actors who worked on the film will tell you that right now. And yet, while it's been a year since we were subjected to the insanity that was the theatrical version of Cats, that very insanity has kept the movie from vanishing from the public consciousness. People still can't believe that the movie was even real. And what's more, there might be an even more insane version of the movie out there, one where all of the CGI cat people actually have visible anuses. Well, that's a sentence I just wrote.