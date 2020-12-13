Dwayne Johnson Shows Off His Black Adam Muscles And They're Impressive, Even For The Rock

Still, the clear results of all his efforts are pretty stunning and a good reminder of just how dedicated he is to his career. They should also give us all a reason to get excited for Black Adam. Many of the film’s key details have slowly been coming together over the past few months -- for instance, we know Jungle Cruise’s Jaume Collet-Serra will be directing, and it looks like the cast is starting to be finalized, with Aldis Hodge circling the key role of Hawkman.