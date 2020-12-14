Chris Pratt Shares Photo-Filled Birthday Post With Katherine Schwarzenegger, But They’re Still Hiding The Baby

Leave a Comment
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have had a big year, welcoming a baby into their family over the summer. Now, it’s time for the family to be celebrating another milestone, Schwarzenegger’s birthday, and Pratt did so with an enthusiastic photo montage featuring some of the highlights of the couple’s life together. That includes their little tyke, though they are still hiding the baby’s face in posts.
As has become a celebrity trend in recent months, some famous moms and dads are choosing not to show their kids’ faces on social media--at least not until those kids are old enough to decide for themselves whether not they want their faces plastered all over the internet. So instead in the images their kid looks like Santa.
For example, when Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt was born, the couple did present the public with a baby photo. However, the image was only a close-up of the baby’s hand intertwined with mom and dad’s. Still adorable, but serves the dual function of also keeping little Lyla’s life private.
Other celebrities, like former Glee actress Lea Michele, have also followed this trend. Though Michele is constantly sharing activities she’s doing with her baby Ever Leo Reich, the kid’s face is never included. That may not change for some time. In fact, older Mama Gwyneth Paltrow revealed this year that she has a pact with her kids about what she can and cannot share featuring them to her social media.
In that case, Gwyneth Paltrow accidentally shared a skiing photo her daughter Apple Martin was not particularly happy with. Martin called out her her mom on social media and Paltrow later explained she tries to make sure her kids are looped in. They can’t help having famous parents, but they can control their own narrative.
Having said this, I’m sure those close to Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have been able to get more up close and personal with the little one. Plus Schwarzenegger has not been shy about sharing her own throwback photos from when she was a baby with famous mom Maria Shriver, if you want some hint about what Lyla might look like. Chris Pratt's never been one for sharing a lot about his kids, though ever once and awhile his son Jack from his marriage to Anna Faris features in a post. Eventually we'll likely know a little more about Lyla, but for now we'll just have to keep tabs on her famous parents.
We'll be sure to keep you posted. Katherine Schwarzenegger's been busy building a brand for herself on social media, as well as publishing a children's book. Chris Pratt, too, has stayed busy in 2020, recently wrapping on Jurassic World: Dominion as well as being scheduled for several more Marvel films, among other projects, including Chris McKay's The Tomorrow War. It's never a dull moment in the Pratt/Schwarzenegger home.