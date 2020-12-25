A Christmas Story: Where You've Seen The Cast Before And Since

Jean Shepherd (Narrator)

And then there is Jean Shepherd, who not only appears as the man at the department store scolding Ralphie and Randy in A Christmas Story, but also provided the narration and wrote the film’s script, which was based on a collection of his semi-autobiographical short stories. The legendary American storyteller, radio, and TV personality had one of the most successful and long-lasting careers of the 20th Century, and remained a staple of life for many until his death in 1999.

That about catches us up with the cast of A Christmas Story and where else you have seen (or heard) them them over the years. All there is left to do is sit back and watch the movie for the millionth time.