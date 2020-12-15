Why Zack Snyder’s Justice League Will Probably Be R-Rated, According To The Director

Coming in at approximately four hours long, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be presented on HBO Max as a four-part miniseries. However, Snyder also said that talks are underway to play the Snyder Cut in theaters at the same time it’s on the streaming service, just like what’s being done with Warner Bros’ entire 2021 film slate. Whether that happens or not, while the basic premise of Zack Snyder’s Justice League still sees Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash, Cyborg and Superman coming together to fight Steppenwolf and his Parademon army, there will be plenty of specific differences to spot as these events unfold, with Snyder describing this as an “Elseworlds” tale.