Comments

Leave a Comment

news

How Scream 5 Was Influenced By Jordan Peele's Horror Movies, According To One Of The New Directors

Ghostface in Scream 2

The horror genre has been flourishing for years, as a variety of new and exciting projects hit theaters. But horror was built on franchises, and some beloved properties have returned as a result of the genre's renaissance. The latest of these projects is the new Scream movie, which recently wrapped production. The movie marks the first installment since the death of Wes Craven, with Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett behind the camera. And the latter filmmaker recently explained how Jordan Peele's work influenced Scream 5.

Horror legend Wes Craven created properties like Scream and A Nightmare on Elm Street, so there are some very big shoes to fill for Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin. But their work on Ready or Not showed the filmmakers' ability to balance comedy and horror, and their love for Craven's work convinced Neve Campbell to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott. Gillett recently explained how Jordan's acclaimed work in the genre has also factored in, saying:

We've talked about Jordan Peele's body of work a lot, because what he's doing is the closest thing to something that we hope to do, and that we love in terms of, tonally, where it's fun, and it's about something, and it's exciting, and it's not just one thing. We talked about the visual style of Us a lot when we were talking about this, because it captured something very honest and organic while also feeling like a big, fun movie, and to be able to do those two things simultaneously and have an indie vibe that's also a big, fun, popcorn movie... That's what, to us, Wes Craven mastered with Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream, where he's able to walk that line, and that's the newest thing in that lineage for us.

Well, this is intriguing. It looks like the directors of the fifth Scream movie are being influenced by beloved horror movies new and old. And when it comes to Jordan Peele's Oscar winning work in the genre with movies like Get Out and Us, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin is hoping to find a way to reflect on real-life issues with the upcoming slasher.

Tyler Gillett's comments to ComicBook offer a brief glimpse behind the curtain on the upcoming Scream movie. The project recently wrapped principal photography, with Gillett and his collaborator Matt Bettinelli-Olpin assembling a killer cast to bring the mysterious project to life. The story is being kept under wraps, but it looks like the filmmakers are going with the same meta and self-referential style as the previous four installments-- while also being influenced by the modern hits.

Jordan Peele's pair of horror flicks have both been critical and box office successes, especially Get Out. As Tyler Gillett mentions, Us had a specific visual style, which was able to entrance audiences and allow the movie to be a hit in 2019. The fifth Scream movie will hopefully have that same appeal, and be a fun movie experience for both hardcore fans and horror newbies.

The new Scream movie will feature the trio of original heroes in Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette while also featuring the return of Scream 4's Marley Shelton. The directors rounded out the cast with a slew of familiar faces including The Boys' Jack Quaid, 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), and Jenna Ortega (You).

Scream is currently expected to hit theaters January 14th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.

Up Next

Bloody Scream 5 Set Photo Teases The Sequel’s Body Count
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

How Scream 5 Will Tie Back To Drew Barrymore's Original Scream Movie news 3w How Scream 5 Will Tie Back To Drew Barrymore's Original Scream Movie Corey Chichizola
Scream 5’s Jack Quaid Jokes About The Movie’s Title news 1M Scream 5’s Jack Quaid Jokes About The Movie’s Title Corey Chichizola
Dear Scream And Other Legacy Horror Franchises: Please Start Being More Creative With Your Titles news 1M Dear Scream And Other Legacy Horror Franchises: Please Start Being More Creative With Your Titles Eric Eisenberg

Trending Movies

The Princess Switch: Switched Again Nov 19, 2020 The Princess Switch: Switched Again 5
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
F9 May 28, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
Charm City Kings Oct 8, 2020 Charm City Kings Rating TBD
Taika Waititi’s Latest Response To His New Star Wars Movie Is Hilariously On Brand TBD Taika Waititi’s Latest Response To His New Star Wars Movie Is Hilariously On Brand Rating TBD
Stephen King's Thoughts On Under The Dome's TV Show Remain Hilarious (And Not Exactly Wrong) TBD Stephen King's Thoughts On Under The Dome's TV Show Remain Hilarious (And Not Exactly Wrong) Rating TBD
Model Ashley Graham Candidly Reveals How Her Cleavage Looks So Great For Magazine Photos TBD Model Ashley Graham Candidly Reveals How Her Cleavage Looks So Great For Magazine Photos Rating TBD
Jackass 4 Started Filming And Two Beloved Stars Have Already Been Hospitalized TBD Jackass 4 Started Filming And Two Beloved Stars Have Already Been Hospitalized Rating TBD
One Thing About The Dark Knight Trilogy People Should Appreciate But Don't, According To Christopher Nolan TBD One Thing About The Dark Knight Trilogy People Should Appreciate But Don't, According To Christopher Nolan Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information