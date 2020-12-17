Why Chris Pine Needs To Follow Patty Jenkins From Wonder Woman To Star Wars Rogue Squadron

The reason, according to Patty Jenkins, is that she thinks there's more to Chris Pine as an actor than what other major studios may see in him. That is to say, major actors can often get asked to do the same thing again, and Jenkins is more interested in showing the world the depth there is to Pine as an actor, and what he can bring to the table. Suffice it to say, if there's a Star Wars movie Chris Pine should be a part of, it should definitely be one helmed by Jenkins.