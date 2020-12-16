Spider-Man 3 Casting Rumors Come Together For Epic Fan Art With A Ton Of Characters

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place right now, as the wait for Phase Four has been made longer with the delay of Black Widow. But a number of projects are currently in the works, including Jon Watts' third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland. Countless casting rumors about the movie have swirled over the past month, after it was revealed that actors from the past two franchises would somehow be reprising their role. And a new piece of fan art has imagined what it might look like if every single one of these rumored casting announcements actually played out.