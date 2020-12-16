Spider-Man 3 Casting Rumors Come Together For Epic Fan Art With A Ton Of Characters

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place right now, as the wait for Phase Four has been made longer with the delay of Black Widow. But a number of projects are currently in the works, including Jon Watts' third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland. Countless casting rumors about the movie have swirled over the past month, after it was revealed that actors from the past two franchises would somehow be reprising their role. And a new piece of fan art has imagined what it might look like if every single one of these rumored casting announcements actually played out.
Tom Holland's Spider-Man became a fan favorite shortly after his debut, appearing in a whopping five movies in Phase Three. Audiences can't wait to see what Spider-Man 3 will have in store, as Doctor Strange's inclusion has the option to open up the multiverse. The past two Spider-Man actors have been rumored to appear, as have characters like Daredevil and Venom. Now we can see what this wild ensemble could look like together, check it out below.
Holy nerdgasm. This piece of fan art imagines what would be an absolutely insane crossover event for Spider-Man 3. And while it seems unlikely that all of these characters would team up on the big screen, you can't help but geek out when seeing this group of superheroes together in one shot. Even if it's through fan art for the time being.
The above image comes to us from the Instagram digital artist Art Of Time Travel. They've got a clear interest in comic book movies, and has gained a following on social media for the awesome renderings of fan theories and/or castings. The artist's pen name is especially appropriate given that the Spider-Man 3 art is heavily inspired by Doctor Strange himself.
In the fan art you can see a group of iconic heroes posed together, coming out of one of Doctor Strange's signature portals. Tom Holland's Peter Parker is at the center of the group, clad in the new suit that debuted in Spider-Man: Far From Home. He's flanked on either side by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's wall crawlers, with Strange, Venom, and Daredevil further in the background.
It's an impressive ensemble that would make comic book fans lose their collective minds. But given how many casting rumors are currently going around the internet for Spider-Man 3, there's no telling which ones have credibility. That is, except for the two villains that have been confirmed to return-- in fact they actually appear in the fan poster as well.
The MCU multiverse was seemingly confirmed when it was revealed that Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina would be reprising their villainous roles for Spider-Man 3. Foxx played Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, while Molina gave an iconic performance as Doctor Octopus in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2. The poster shows some of Doc Ock's signature arms and Electro's electrokinesis.
We'll just have to see what Marvel Studios officially confirms about Spider-Man 3 as production continues. The movie is currently expected to hit theaters December 17th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.