Stephen King Clarifies His Issues With The Shining Movie

The Shining is the source of some of the most iconic lines and scenes in history, from “Here’s Johnny!” to creepy hallways with even creepier twins. The timeless success of The Shining is not at all surprising when it is coming from Stephen King, who has over 80 horror film and tv credits under his belt from his novel and short story adaptations. What might be surprising is that Stephen King openly takes major issue with the famous film The Shining, even going as far as saying he flat out doesn't like it.