10 Best Action Movies Of 2020, Ranked, Including Netflix's The Old Guard And More

7. Project Power

I can't say Project Power was the best superhero movie I saw in 2020 (not many will), but I will say it was one of the better action movies I saw. The high-intensity action mixed with superpowers made for some especially entertaining sequences, with the fire in the apartment being one of the highlights that had me on the edge of my seat. I also liked the idea that everyone only had their powers on a temporary basis, which forced the movie not to just shower viewers with CGI heavy scenes but to rely on some good old close-quarters combat to keep the action rolling.