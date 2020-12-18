Jason Momoa And Josh Brolin Are Having The Best Time Hyping Us For Dune

What point are we at in the hype machine that is Denis Villeneuve’s Dune? Well, funny you should ask that question, as the answer isn’t exactly clear. As the film was supposed to be in theaters around this point in time, before its delay into October 2021, the world is still revved up on that trailer, but also in danger of stalling out with no new material to speak of. It’s a crucial time where only the best and brightest heroes dare to tread, in the name of keeping fans hyped up. It looks like we have those sorts of people on the job though, as Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin are having only the best time keeping us all excited for their roles in that very motion picture.