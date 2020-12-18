Did Gal Gadot Film Snyder Cut Reshoots? Here’s The Latest From Wonder Woman

Leave a Comment
Although next week’s Wonder Woman 1984 marks Gal Gadot fourth outing as DC Comics’ famed Amazon warrior, that’s not all we’ll be seeing of the DC Extended Universe’s Diana Prince in the near future. Sometime in the first half of 2021 (perhaps March), Zack Snyder’s Justice League will drop on HBO Max, giving us a different take on how Wonder Woman and her superhero allies came together to fight Steppenwolf and his Parademon army. However, unlike some of her cast-mates, Gadot did not shoot new scenes for the Snyder Cut.
Gal Gadot revealed this while she was speaking with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz to promote Wonder Woman 1984. When asked if she’d shot any new material for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the actress responded:
No, I didn’t. I didn’t shoot anything, I didn’t see anything. I’m very much looking forward to watching Zack’s cut.
While it was initially expected that Zack Snyder’s Justice League would only rely on the footage the filmmaker had shot during JusticeLeague’s principal photography (and not use any of the material Joss Whedon helmed during reshoots), it was announced in late September that Snyder would in fact shoot some new scenes. Additional filming unfolded in early October for approximately a week, and this reportedly increased the Snyder Cut’s budget to $70 million. According to Snyder, this will only add around five minutes to the final product, which is four hours total and will play as a four-part miniseries on HBO Max (feel free to use the following link to sign up for the streaming service if you’re not already subscribed).
Alas, Gal Gadot was not involved with the additional filming for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, so everything we’ll see of her in the likely R-rated superhero epic will be through footage shot years ago. So who did take part in the additional filming? As far as the main Justice Leaguers go, Snyder confirmed he’d directed Ezra Miller’s new Flash scenes over video call, as the actor was busy in London with Fantastic Beasts 3. It was also reported that Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill would return as Batman and Superman, although Cavill later denied he was shooting extra scenes.
Outside of the main Justice League cast, Amber Heard and Joe Manganiello reprised Mera and Deathstroke, respectively. The Snyder Cut’s additional filming also allowed Zack Snyder to bring in Jared Leto as The Joker, who made his DCEU debut in Suicide Squad. While some Justice League characters were cut from the theatrical version of the movie and are being added back in for the Snyder Cut, Joker was never involved in the story during its original production. However, in these new scenes, viewers will see a “road-weary” Joker who looks quite different compared to how he was shown in Suicide Squad.
As for how Zack Snyder’s Justice League’s depiction of Wonder Woman will differ from what we got in the theatrical cut, while the full scope of changes obviously hasn’t been revealed yet, viewers can at least count seeing the Amazon princess in some new action scenes. This includes Diana killing Steppenwolf, who made it out of the theatrical cut alive, albeit dragged back to Apokolips by his hostile Parademons.
Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more updates on Zack Snyder's Justice League. In the meantime, you can learn what Diana Prince was up to over three decades before that story when Wonder Woman 1984 premieres in theaters and on HBO Max December 25,