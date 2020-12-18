Did Gal Gadot Film Snyder Cut Reshoots? Here’s The Latest From Wonder Woman

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Although next week’s Wonder Woman 1984 marks Gal Gadot fourth outing as DC Comics’ famed Amazon warrior, that’s not all we’ll be seeing of the DC Extended Universe’s Diana Prince in the near future. Sometime in the first half of 2021 (perhaps March), Zack Snyder’s Justice League will drop on HBO Max, giving us a different take on how Wonder Woman and her superhero allies came together to fight Steppenwolf and his Parademon army. However, unlike some of her cast-mates, Gadot did not shoot new scenes for the Snyder Cut.