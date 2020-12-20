Coming 2 America’s Arsenio Hall Recalls The Moment That Changed The Way He Approached The Sequel

You want the surprise of the barbers and all that kind of stuff, and how old they are, and what they're doing now, but you also, if you can, want to slide something new in on them. I started looking for that opportunity. Basically, that tweet made me say, ‘Get ready, motherfucker. You got to do this.’ I wanted to put my foot in this one. Everything worked out good. Everybody brought their A-game every day, giving 100 percent, on time. When you see the outtakes, you'll realize how much fun we had. You'll watch the outtakes and say, ‘They shouldn't have even paid them, because they had too much fun. That's not no job.’