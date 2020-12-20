Mission: Impossible Crew Members Who Quit Offered Jobs By Porn Company

Leave a Comment
Leaked audio of Tom Cruise’s on-set tirade directed at crew members reportedly not following Covid safety protocols quickly went viral last week and paved the way for countless philosophical conversations in the days after about how the situation was handled and whether he was in the right. Beyond that, however, it created a very real situation for Mission: Impossible 7 after a handful of crew members reportedly quit in response. Rumor has it the production will shut down a bit early for the Christmas break while it tries to figure out how to move forward. As for those that already quit, however, they apparently have at least one job offer already lined up.
Stripchat, an adult entertainment camming site, is extending an employment offer to all of the crew members who left Mission: Impossible 7 early. The site is reportedly working on a series that will follow the personal levels of some of its cam stars next year, and the ex-Mission: Impossible workers now all have offers to work on the project. You can check out a portion of the quote from Stripchat VP Max Bennett.
I heard about the recent news and the clip of Tom Cruise’s expletive-filled rant at employees on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 for not following strict protocols put in place to avoid the spread of coronavirus. It seems there was a subsequent tirade that resulted in 5 employees quitting the movie entirely. I wanted to extend an offer to those employees – and any others who might quit the movie – to work for Stripchat, a leading adult webcam site that boasts cutting edge streaming technology and A/V capabilities. We’re actually planning on shooting our own series devoted to cam girls’ lives in 2021. We’re confident their skills will easily translate and they can be a valuable asset here at Stripchat as we ring in the new year. Not to mention they can work from the comfort of home! And our workplace culture is pleasant and enjoyable.
Real talk: the chances of anyone involved in Mission: Impossible following through and taking one of these jobs isn’t exactly high, but I do think it’s very interesting because it shows how differently people feel about Cruise’s rant. There are many who think the world would have been benefited by more people aggressively enforcing Covid protocols, even if it meant they weren’t nice about it. There are others, of course, who think Cruise allegedly tearing into workers on the set was inappropriate and created a hostile work environment.
Until most of the world’s population is vaccinated and we largely return to normal, these issues are going to remain important on movie sets. There are numerous productions that have had to shut down following outbreaks, and with Los Angeles, New York and other places instituting stricter rules for the general population, the topic of whether entertainment production should even continue is an ongoing conversation in many circles.
Misson: Impossible 7 has been shooting in Europe since September, and it has been very complicated. Cruise reportedly paid for a rented cruise ship for the crew to stay on to try and make the experience safer, but there was still at least one delay in production after some Covid concerns. It’s unclear how much of the movie is left to shoot, but hopefully the remaining crew and the cast get on the same page, allowing the rest of the shoot to be a bit smoother and free from scandal once they return from the holiday break.