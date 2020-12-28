Every Sofia Coppola Movie Ranked, Including On The Rocks

This October, AppleTV+ unveiled On the Rocks, the latest film from writer-director Sofia Coppola. Arriving slightly over 20 years after her feature directorial debut, The Virgin Suicides, her newest movie showcases several returning themes related to emotional searching, familial dysfunction, and upper-class dissatisfaction, all mixed with a couple maturing subjects, including a gentle acceptance of what you can and cannot control. While Coppola's often one to re-explore familiar topics, the established storyteller demonstrates a sense of growth and progression that promises an exciting second half to her filmmaking career.

With that said, let's take this opportunity to look back on her filmography and explore our favorite (and least favorite) Sofia Coppola movies, notably from a career filled with high and low points in equal measure.

Before we jump in, though, we should note that we couldn't find La Traviata, an opera she filmed with Francesa Nesler, which is why it's not included. Also, this list is focused entirely on feature films Sofia Coppola directed.