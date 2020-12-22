The 10 Best Horror Movies Of 2020, Ranked

4. His House

The horror genre may be a niche one, but it has the ability to address complex, real-life issues while also scaring the pants off of us. A few entries in this list do just that, including Remi Weekes's His House. The acclaimed horror movie debuted on Netflix back in October, as another killer choice for Halloween. The movie is about a pair of South Sudanese refugees who are given asylum in the U.K. But it soon becomes clear that something may be in their new home, as they are haunted by terrifying visions.