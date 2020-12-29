5 Best Sci-Fi Movies of 2020, Ranked

5. The Phineas and Ferb Movie: Candace Against The Universe

Being a science fiction movie does not mean that a movie can't also be silly or animated, or both. While Phineas and Ferb: Candace Against the Universe, doesn't deal with serious questions about the human condition or our place in the universe, as much of the genre generally does, it does have aliens and spaceships. Really, isn't that all we need from our sci-fi? When Phineas and Ferb's sister is abducted by aliens, they race off to rescue her, and the normal shenanigans and songs ensue. Candance Against the Universe is a true" family movie," in that it has elements that will appeal to any member of a family. The jokes come so fast that if one doesn't land, it hardly matters because the next one will be along in short order. It's by far the most fun movie on this list. If you haven't seen it, I know what you're going to do today.