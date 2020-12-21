The Advice George Clooney Gave David Oyelowo To Make His Spacewalk Scenes In The Midnight Sky More Believable

The key is putting maximum effort into making it look effortless, and that involves a lot of training. That involves having the kind of control over your core that is not your every day. Myself and Tiffany Boone, who largely were doing the spacewalking, had 2-3 months of training with trainers, we had to keep that training going while we were shooting. And thankfully we had someone like George, who had played astronauts himself, iconically so, to guide us in terms of what it should look like. Little tips like, you know, your body has to move a lot slower than your mouth, and your mind. Those are things that, in the red hot eye of a scene, you forget, and you need constant reminding.