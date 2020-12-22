The Internet Just Found Out Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac Was In A 1990s Ska Band And Of Course There Are Lots Of Opinions

Here's a little context for what you’ve just seen: before becoming an actor, Oscar Isaac was in a band known as The Blinking Underdogs. And as you can see in the historical record above, Isaac and his bandmates opened for acts like Green Day and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, two of the hottest musical acts in those heady late ‘90s days. One Twitter user couldn’t believe their eyes, as it took them some time to spot the Star Wars star in the group photo, leading to this exact reaction: