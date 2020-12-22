The Internet Just Found Out Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac Was In A 1990s Ska Band And Of Course There Are Lots Of Opinions

Leave a Comment
Becoming famous around the world definitely has its perks, and it inspires folks to learn as much as they can about your life up to, and through, some of your most landmark accomplishments. Even actor Oscar Isaac knows this, and if he somehow didn’t before today, he does now. Somehow, the internet has learned that the man who portrayed Star Wars’ Poe Dameron was in a 1990s ska band.
This isn’t just some secondhand gossip either, as photographic evidence is out there, in the world, ready for anyone to see. Of course, Twitter happens to be the place where this discovery was made, because where else on the internet could such a find be displayed other than social media? Enough discussing the matter though, as you see Oscar Isaac, in his ska band days, courtesy of the photo below:
Here's a little context for what you’ve just seen: before becoming an actor, Oscar Isaac was in a band known as The Blinking Underdogs. And as you can see in the historical record above, Isaac and his bandmates opened for acts like Green Day and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, two of the hottest musical acts in those heady late ‘90s days. One Twitter user couldn’t believe their eyes, as it took them some time to spot the Star Wars star in the group photo, leading to this exact reaction:
While he’s some years removed from his musical gig, it feels fair that unless we see Mr. Isaac in need of that second house he joked about, it feels like a reunion with The Blinking Underdogs is more likely than Oscar Isaac heading into another Star Wars project. Speaking of that massive cinematic universe, there’s another reaction that invokes a pretty humorous connection to that galaxy far, far away. Though this one’s a bit more villainous in its connotation:
Now what we’re about to share with you might seem like common knowledge, as Oscar Isaac has been in films like Sucker Punch and The Addams Family that might suggest ska wasn’t the only moody path in his life. As this next piece of information proves, Isaac’s penchant for suits and eye-makeup wasn’t just a phase:
And then, just when you thought you’d seen it all, the fake band names start to come out to play. Now since Ex Machina was a big hit for Oscar Isaac, what could be a good name for a new band that Mr. Isaac could front in hopes of inspiring his fans to tear up the dance floor? Pencils down, friends, as the answer is provided in this final tweet of inspiration:
Reactions are fun and all, but do you want to see Oscar Isaac in action, singing and playing guitar in this ska band everyone’s been talking up? Well, you’re in luck, as among the reactions, memes and mentions of others like Soul and Mank co-composer Trent Reznor having their own detours in musical style, there’s some video of The Blinking Underdogs. Set your Wayback Machine to 2001 and prepare to rock out with the following performance:
Should you want to see Oscar Isaac’s role in the entire Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, those films are currently available to stream on Disney+. But, of course, Oscar Isaac has several movies ready to go for the next year, including Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, as you’ll see when you head over to our 2021 release schedule! Though if you’re looking for more of The Blinking Underdogs, the good old internet probably has more material that’s just waiting to be discovered, so happy hunting.