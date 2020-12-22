Amazon’s Coming 2 America Trailer: Eddie Murphy Is Back And Is Playing Multiple Roles

Leave a Comment
Fans have been waiting patiently for their first look at the highly anticipated Coming 2 America and, after last week’s cast reveal, the excitement for the Eddie Murphy-led sequel has only increased. And now, we’ve finally been graced with the first trailer for the Amazon Prime film, and it doesn’t disappoint at all. Not only does it give us most of the original cast, but it also shows off the multiple roles that Murphy made famous back in 1988.
The Coming 2 America trailer quickly returns viewers to the African nation of Zamunda, where the ailing King Jaffe Joffer tasks Akeem with returning to America to find the son Akeem never knew he had. And with this, Akeem and Arsenio Hall’s Semmi make the trip back to their old stomping grounds in Queens, New York and run into some familiar faces. Check out the hilarious trailer below:
Coming 2 America is giving audiences all kinds of nostalgia by bringing back classic cast members like Shari Headley, who plays Akeem’s bride, Lisa. But you also have to love that Murphy also reprised his various roles like the hilarious and raunchy barber Clarence and over-the-top singer Randy Watson. Similarly, Hall has also returned to his famous roles like Reverend Brown and Morris the barber.
In addition, the footage all shows off a number of the new characters joining in the hilarity this time around. This includes Jermaine Fowler (as Akeem’s son Lavelle), Leslie Jones (who plays Lavelle’s mother) and Tracy Morgan (Lavelle’s uncle). There’s also Wesley Snipes’ General Izzi and Kiki Layne’s Meeka Joffer, Akeem and Lisa’s oldest daughter.
As great as the trailer is, it doesn’t even show off all of the returning characters. Familiar faces like John Amos’ Cleo McDowell and Vanessa Bell Calloway’s hopping and barking Imani haven’t been revealed yet. So Coming to America fans still have plenty of surprises to look forward to.
It would definitely appear that the film will maintain the kind of edgy humor utilized in the first film, but it would seem that it will also employ some modern comedic sensibilities. Clarence scolding his customer for making the Africa-related pun is a clear example of that. Though based on the other jokes the barbers make, the movie will balance things out in an appropriate way.
All in all, Coming 2 America looks like a great time, and it’s great that it appears to be staying true to the original film while taking the franchise into interesting new places. Fans have a lot of expectations for the movie but, based on this trailer, it looks like it’s primed to be a worth follow-up to its iconic predecessor.
Coming 2 America arrives on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021, and you can get ready by renting the original film on the streaming service now.