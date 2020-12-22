Amazon’s Coming 2 America Trailer: Eddie Murphy Is Back And Is Playing Multiple Roles

Fans have been waiting patiently for their first look at the highly anticipated Coming 2 America and, after last week’s cast reveal, the excitement for the Eddie Murphy-led sequel has only increased. And now, we’ve finally been graced with the first trailer for the Amazon Prime film, and it doesn’t disappoint at all. Not only does it give us most of the original cast, but it also shows off the multiple roles that Murphy made famous back in 1988.