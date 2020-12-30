10 Best Netflix Movies Of 2020

His House

We went without the high profile scares of Halloween Kills and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It this fall, as both movies were delayed until 2021, but Netflix came through in a big way for Halloween by dropping Remi Weekes’ His House on the service at the end of October. Following a couple of Sudanese refugees who try to make a home for themselves in London, the movie weaves a terrifying tale as the husband and wife not only struggle to adapt to their new world, but also find themselves haunted by the past. It provided us with some of the most unnerving sequences of 2020, which is why it also made our list of the year’s best horror films

.