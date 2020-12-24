Should Johnny Depp Return For The Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot? His Co-Star Has Thoughts

At this point, there are reportedly two different Pirates of the Caribbean movies in early stages of development. One is being penned by Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson to star Margot Robbie. The other is being written by Ted Elliot and Craig Mazin. It's possible that one or both projects could still take place within the same universe as the previous five movies, Jack Sparrow might get referenced, or we might see other characters, perhaps even Joshamee Gibbs, appear in order to connect the films. Or we could see a complete reboot that uses the franchise name but tells a completely disconnected story in a world where there is no Jack Sparrow.