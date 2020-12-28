How Patty Jenkins Made The Invisible Jet Believable In Wonder Woman 1984

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains massive spoilers for Wonder Woman 1984. If you have not yet had the chance to watch the film, continue at your own risk!

Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 packs a whole hell of a lot of surprises into its expansive 151 minute runtime, but one could make a strong argument that there is none better than the reveal of the Invisible Jet. While the vehicle has been a part of the superhero’s history since the very beginning, many fans were convinced that it was too goofy to ever appear in a modern live-action adaptation, but the 2020 blockbuster proves that thought wrong in the coolest way. And what makes it even better is the knowledge that the director has been trying to figure out a way to fit it in for as long as she has been working with the character.