Wonder Woman 1984 Gave A Legitimate Boost To Movie Theaters

When it was announced in mid-November that Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 would be premiering in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously, there was quite a lot of concern from exhibitors worried about the precedent that such a release would potentially set . Now that the smoke has cleared after a crazy weekend, however, it's worth recognizing that circumstances are rosier than those pessimistic prognostications. While it's true that many more people domestically watched the movie on the aforementioned streaming service than in a cinema this past weekend, the blockbuster did still manage to sell a large number of tickets and provide a boost to the theater industry in general.