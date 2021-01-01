The Top 10 Movies Of 2020, According To CinemaBlend

#5. Host

Average Score: 4.25/5

In the last few years, one of the most interesting stylistic subgenres to emerge has been what can be called “on screen” films, which is to say stories that play out entirely across the screens of laptops, smart phones, etc. Open Windows, the Unfriended movies, and Searching have each progressed the idea in their own ways, but Rob Savage’s Host is the best we’ve seen yet, and another perfect zeitgeist 2020 title given the use of a Zoom call during the on-going pandemic. Short and sweet (it’s only 56 minutes long), it was one of the scariest new releases of the year that puts a great twist on the cinematic séance, and one of its best surprises.