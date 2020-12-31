Looks Like Ezra Miller’s Flash Movie Finally Landed On A Start Date For Filming

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has had a wild life since Zack Snyder kickstarted it up with Man of Steel. There's been highs and lows, as well as some unprecedented twists like the upcoming release of the Snyder Cut. One project that has sat in development hell for years is Ezra Miller's Flash movie, which is currently set to be directed by IT filmmaker Andy Muschietti. And now we may know when production is finally going to begin on that blockbuster.
The Flash movie lost a number of directors throughout the years, resulting in a number of discouraging delays. But Andy Muschietti's involvement helped to buoy excitement, especially when it was revealed that both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton would be reprising their roles as Batman. And the latest report indicates that shooting may finally begin in April of 2021.
This update comes to us from Backstage, which is a resource for actors and other theater/film professionals. The publication indicates that the Flash movie will begin principal photography this coming April across the pond at Warner Bros.' Leavesden Studios. Given how the cast and crew are being assembled, this timeline makes a great deal of sense. And it's sure to be exciting news for DC fans who have been patiently waiting since Ezra Miller's Flash stole scenes in Justice League.
Not much is known about what the Flash movie will contain, but all signs point to it being an adaptation of the iconic Flashpoint comics. In this story Barry Allen uses his speedster abilities to travel back in time and save his mother from her death. But this fractures the timeline, and the story sees Flash travel through the multiverse attempting to make things right.
While a number of directors dropped out from the Flash movie, Andy Muschietti landing the gig was definitely a thrilling step forward for moviegoers. Muschietti's work in the two IT movies was universally acclaimed, and fans are eager to see if his horror sensibilities translate to the DCEU similar to James Wan's work on Aquaman.
With both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck playing Batman throughout the course of its mysterious runtime, The Flash movie is gearing up to become one of the craziest and most crossover heavy installments in the entire DC Extended Universe. It'll also give Ezra Miller the chance to truly shine as the title character. Because while he had a cameo in Suicide Squad and chewed the scenery of Justice League, his overall screen time has been limited thus far.
The most recent installment in the DCEU is Wonder Woman 1984, which is currently in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.