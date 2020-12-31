Looks Like Ezra Miller’s Flash Movie Finally Landed On A Start Date For Filming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has had a wild life since Zack Snyder kickstarted it up with Man of Steel. There's been highs and lows, as well as some unprecedented twists like the upcoming release of the Snyder Cut. One project that has sat in development hell for years is Ezra Miller's Flash movie, which is currently set to be directed by IT filmmaker Andy Muschietti. And now we may know when production is finally going to begin on that blockbuster.