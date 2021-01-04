Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Love and Monsters Kit

To celebrate the release of Love and Monsters on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 5th, 2021, we're giving away an awesome Love and Monsters kit to one lucky winner. The kit includes a copy of the film, colored pencils, a custom Monster Apocalypse Survival Guide designed to look like Joel’s book from the film and showcasing the director’s monster sketches on the first page, a can of bug spray, a custom t-shirt, a target practice game consisting of a toy crossbow and cutouts of monsters from the film, a custom water bowl for dogs, and a can of Minestrone soup with a custom “Joel’s Minestrone” label.

The giveaway ends on January 12th, 2021 at 11:59 pm CT. Just fill out the form below to enter.