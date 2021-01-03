DC Films Boss Talks Fans Being ‘Sophisticated’ Enough To Get Warner’s Approach To The Multiverse

According to Walter Hamada, what we’ll see in the coming years is a large swath of films and TV series. They will be largely connected to two separate storylines, World 1 and World 2. The Flash film currently in the works is intended to connect the two worlds -- and allow for the existence of two Batmans simultaneously -- but fans can also expect for them to operate as independent broader narratives. Walter Hamada also told the trade that fans can expect most major DC Films to be accompanied by a spin-off for HBO Max, to help solidify the storylines in fans’ minds and give them more opportunities to connect with the content.