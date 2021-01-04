Looks Like The Suicide Squad Finally Has An Official Rating

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Over the past decade and change, comic book movies have become the most powerful genre in the film world. As such, certain collaborators have been able to work on multiple cinematic universes, like filmmaker James Gunn. While he's best known for his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, he'll be dipping his toes into DC for The Suicide Squad. And now he's seemingly confirmed that highly anticipated blockbuster's official rating.