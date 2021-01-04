After Justin Bieber Talks About Fighting Tom Cruise Again, The Rock Weighs In

This whole thing started back in the summer of 2019 when Justin Bieber, basically out of nowhere, challenged Tom Cruise to an MMA battle. The whole thing made about as much sense as it seems to from the outside. Why Justin Bieber chose Tom Cruise for his ire was unclear. Of course, Bieber later confessed he wasn't actually serious and the whole thing was a joke, and so the post here is just everybody else having good fun with the same joke.