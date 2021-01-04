James Bond Odds: Could A Bridgerton Star Take Over As 007? Netflix Fans Have Thoughts

The other pro is that unlike someone like Sam Heughan with a major TV commitment, Regé-Jean Page is seemingly only semi-committed to Bridgerton-- if it moves forward past Season 1 on Netflix. The show creator has already said he hopes to do a season for each of the books and the way Julia Quinn’s books work is that each focuses on a different romance. So it would be easy for Simon to just be more of a side character and pop in after Season 1, depending on how the show fleshes out its narrative and what changes it makes from the books. The point is, one of these projects does not necessarily preclude the other.