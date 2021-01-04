Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Is Seemingly Alive, Despite Death Reports

While no one ever wants to have to issue an obituary in the first place, having issued a premature one has to be an even more awkward feeling. Tanya Roberts’ supposed passing was already a dour affair, but after a year of celebrity passings that took quite a few stars, especially from the constellation of other figures that had made the James Bond franchise as bright as she had, it felt even more saddening to hear of it. So the reversal of Ms. Roberts’ death reports is all the more joyful, as she’s still in the world of the living.