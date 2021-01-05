Why The DC Multiverse Should Use Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson And Michael Keaton At The Same Time

How Robert Pattinson's Batman Fits Into The DC Multiverse

With three different Batmen on the table, the various purposes of each performer will be key in keeping audiences as in the loop as possible. In The Batman, we already have director Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson establishing a new "marquee" Batman, which we could see in numerous films and tie-ins like HBO Max’s GCPD series. Think of Pattinson’s Batman as the flagship, much as Christian Bale was during The Dark Knight era. As The Batman seems to operate as a free-standing incarnation of Bruce Wayne’s journey against darkness, this corner of the DC Multiverse would only come into play if a big crossover event was triggered. That’s a door that opens both ways though, as an already planned crossover gives us two more paths to pursue.