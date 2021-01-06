Will Fast And Furious 9 Get A Full Theatrical Release? Here’s The Latest From Vin Diesel

Back in the spring of 2020, when the entire movie industry was trying to figure out to handle the growing global pandemic, a lot of different things were tried. Some movies, like Mulan and Tenet, were only delayed by a couple months, in the hopes that theaters would be able to open quickly and they could be the first out of the gate. Other films were pushed from the summer into the fall and winter. Still more, like F9 and Jungle Cruise were delayed an entire year at the outset. At the time, that response may have seemed a tad extreme, now however, it seems like that was probably the right call. But was even one year long enough? Will F9 actually open in theaters in May? Vin Diesel says yes.