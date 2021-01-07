Comments

James Gunn Has Been Dropping Chris Pratt And Guardians Of The Galaxy Info All Week, And We're Here For It

James Gunn Chris Pratt Zoe Saldana Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 set

If you're a cinephile, one of the best aspects of social media is the ability to correspond with the filmmakers and actors who make the things you love. In this respect, writer/director James Gunn is definitely a fantastic follow, as he regularly makes time in his schedule to answer questions put forward by fans – and this week in particular he has been sharing some wonderful gems about his experience making the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and details of his personal technique.

For example, did you know that one thing that Chris Pratt and Laura Dern share in common is the propensity to say "pew pew" when firing laser guns? We learned that funny fact about the latter back in 2017 in the run-up to Rian Johnson's fantastic Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and on Sunday James Gunn shared that it's one of his favorite things about the actor best known to fans as Peter Quill a.k.a. Star-Lord:

This wasn't the only case of James Gunn sharing love for his Guardians of the Galaxy cast, however. In a case of the writer/director answering a question not directly addressed to him, Gunn responded to an open question by Chance The Rapper about the awesome acting talent of Dave Bautista – and when I say "responded" I mean that he wrote a full thread of five Tweets sharing his love for the actor who brings Drax The Destroyer to life. You can scope out the first of the messages below:

Keeping the compliments flowing, James Gunn also threw some fun praise to the general Marvel fanbase for helping to inspire one of the best moments in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Repeating a bit of trivia he's shared before. the filmmaker admitted that the idea for making Stan Lee an agent for the Watchers was a detail he took from chatter on Twitter:

In addition to all that Marvel trivia, one of James Gunn's best Tweets had him addressing a fan's question about the filmmaking process – namely the creation of storyboards for the different shots he plans to get during production. Gunn is not exactly the best artist in the world, and apparently he gets a lot of flak for his doodles, but they help him get the job done:

James Gunn's next film, The Suicide Squad, will be released later on August 6 – simultaneously playing in theaters and on HBO Max. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in active development, and while it doesn't have a set date just yet, we do know that it's coming in 2023, and we will also be seeing the release of a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in late 2022. Stay tuned for news about all of those projects and more here on CinemaBlend.

