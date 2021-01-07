Sacha Baron Cohen Explains Why Borat 3 Isn’t Likely

And honestly, part of what makes Borat movies work is the way the character is able to seamlessly integrate with people who have no idea what Sasha Baron Cohen is doing. And the more he does it, the harder it gets. A third Borat film, especially soon, would be very difficult to pull off because he's more likely to be recognized following the media attention received by this new film. Even if you didn't watch Borat 2, you likely know what happened with Rudi Giuliani, and if you met Borat on the street, you'd recognize him. That puts a damper on Cohen's ability to use the character.