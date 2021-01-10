12 ‌Great‌ ‌LGBTQ‌ ‌Romantic‌ ‌Comedies‌ ‌And‌ ‌How‌‌ To‌ ‌Watch‌ ‌Them‌

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

We all know the typical American romantic comedy formula: heterosexual boy meets heterosexual girl, and they bond, but then a conflict happens that keeps them apart. Eventually, they find their way back to each other. This is a structure that many romantic comedy fans love, but it’s time to expand your horizon. There are plenty of gay romantic comedies and LGBTQ+ movies that are romantic, light-hearted, compelling, and comedic, like Love, Simon,

Love, Simon gained a lot of attention and buzz during its 2018 release, mainly because it was one of the first mainstream gay romantic comedies. The film industry is still working on diversifying its content, but since Love, Simon, films like Happiest Season and Prom have been allowing more LGBTQ+ romantic stories to be told to a broader audience. For this list, I wanted to highlight some LGBTQ+ movies and gay romantic comedies that are worth watching. Some may not follow the traditional romantic comedy formats, but all tell very captivating and entertaining love stories.