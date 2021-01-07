Someone Combined Knives Out And The Muppets, And I Can’t Look Away

So the concept here is that Daniel Craig’s unhinged and Southern-drawn Benoit Blanc would be making donut metaphors to a room full of Drysdale muppets in this reimagined Knives Out. The bit of photoshop work was done by Chloe Mashiter, who said she needed to get out of her system her pick for the fun thought experiment. Obviously it went viral on Twitter, with loads of people sharing the edit, along with saying that we “need” it. And… I wouldn’t not watch this, if I’m being honest.