Why Miles Teller Almost Said No To Starring Opposite Tom Cruise In Top Gun: Maverick

Miles Teller’s film career began in the Nicole Kidman-headlined Rabbit Hole. He went on to star in a range of films from Footloose to The Spectacular Now to 21 & Over. The actor’s breakthrough role came as Andre Nieman in the Oscar-winning drama Whiplash. After the release of Top Gun: Maverick, he will lend his voice to the animated film The Ark and the Aardvark along with starring in Flag Day with Sean Penn and Josh Brolin and Spiderhead with Chris Hemsworth and Jurnee Smollett.