Kevin Feige Won't Confirm When Marvel's Phase 4 Ends

This brings us to Phase Four. It was widely publicized by people like Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige that Phase Three ended with Spider-Man: Far From Home, and that the next step in the franchise would mark a new era – but the precise boundaries of it all have been left vague. After the Marvel Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, many fans believed that the event had laid out the entire slate, but thanks to announcements at events like D23 Expo 2019 and Disney’s 2020 Investor’s Day, the list of upcoming titles has grown immensely. We’ve been left wondering exactly how many projects Phase Four will ultimately encompass, and what its (if you’ll pardon the phrase) endgame will be.

And it turns out that Kevin Feige has no intention of offering up any extra information in that department.