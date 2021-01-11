How Disney Will Approach Black Panther 2 Without Chadwick Boseman

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been on pause for longer than expected, as the delay of Black Widow and Eternals has made the wait for Phase Four even longer. But Kevin Feige and the powers that be at Marvel Studios are still working on a number of exciting projects, including the development of Black Panther 2. And now Feige has explained how Wakanda is being approached in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's unexpected death.