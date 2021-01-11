Comments

How Disney Will Approach Black Panther 2 Without Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been on pause for longer than expected, as the delay of Black Widow and Eternals has made the wait for Phase Four even longer. But Kevin Feige and the powers that be at Marvel Studios are still working on a number of exciting projects, including the development of Black Panther 2. And now Feige has explained how Wakanda is being approached in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's unexpected death.

Black Panther was a massive success when it hit theaters, catapulting Chadwick Boseman into superstardom and making him a real-life hero for countless young people. Director Ryan Coogler will return for the previously announced sequel, although Boseman's death to colon cancer back in August resulted in a ton of questions about the franchise's future. Kevin Feige recently spoke about Black Panther 2, saying:

So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda. Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story. We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa. Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda. There’s also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well.

It looks like Black Panther 2 is going to offer some particular challenges to those working on the highly anticipated sequel. First and foremost the story will have to continue without T'Challa. What's more, the late Chadwick Boseman's legacy will be honored as well. We'll just have to wait and see exactly how Ryan Coogler and company make this happen.

Kevin Feige's comments to Deadline show just how complicated it is bringing Black Panther 2 to life in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's passing. The late actor kept his battle with colon cancer private, so no one expected his tragic death last year. While it's currently unclear exactly how the story will continue, it was previously revealed that T'Challa won't be recast or revived with digital technology.

Chadwick Boseman's tenure in the MCU is currently available on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

There are a number of theories regarding how Black Panther 2 will proceeds with the absence of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa. There will need to be a new ruler of Wakanda, and there are a few prime candidates. Top of the list are Winston Duke's M'Bak and Letitia Wright's Shuri, with the latter character confirmed to be trying to revive he heart-shaped herb needed to gain the powers of the Black Panther.

While Chadwick Boseman is gone too soon, he will have a few posthumous performances as T'Challa in the near future. Boseman voiced Black Panther for episodes of the upcoming animated series What If...?, one of which will see his character become the Guardians of the Galaxy's Star-Lord. This will be one way that the late actor's legacy is honored, in addition to whatever they've got cooked up for Black Panther 2.

The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on May 7th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

