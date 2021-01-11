Why Sylvester Stallone Is A Perfect Fit For A Superhero Role, According To His Samaritan Director

Superhero movies are all the rage nowadays, with Hollywood titans known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe having run the genre for years now. Though both franchises have provided us with some amazing films, there hasn’t been much room for other kinds of heroic fare. Now, Sylvester Stallone is hoping to get in on the action with his own flick, Samaritan. The veteran actor has been toting it as a fresh take on the genre, and his director believes he’s the perfect fit it.