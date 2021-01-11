One Solo: A Star Wars Story Actor Is Still Hoping To Reprise Their Role

Leave a Comment
Ever since Disney acquired the rights to Lucasfilm, the galaxy far, far away has been expanding at a dizzying pace. In addition to the sequel trilogy and shows like The Mandalorian, the franchise also broke new ground with standalone films. The latest of these was Solo: A Star Wars Story, which was a critical and box office disappointment. But some fans are holding out hope for a sequel, and it looks like Dryden Vos actor Paul Bettany is interested in reprising his role.
Solo: A Star Wars Story had a somewhat troubled set with its original set of directors fired and Ron Howard stepping in to complete the project. Michael K. Williams originally played the film's villain, although Paul Bettany came in to play the role when Williams was unable to participate in reshoots. Dryden Vos might have been killed off in Solo, but would Bettany be interested in reprising his role? The actor was recently asked just that, to which he said:
Oh, I would love to mess around with Dryden Vos. I love that idea.
Well, there you have it. It looks like Paul Bettany would love to return to the Star Wars franchise as his Solo character Dryden Vos. And considering his face scars and standing in the galaxy's criminal underworld, there seems to be plenty of stories to mine from. We'll just have to see if Kathleen Kennedy ever decides to return to the budding Solo franchise sometime in the future.
Paul Bettany's comments about Solo come from his recent conversation with ReelBlend co-host Jake Hamilton regarding his starring role in Disney+'s show WandaVision. Eventually the subject pivoted to his time in Star Wars, where he was able to express his interest in returning to that beloved world. And with the property continuing to expand with the Skywalker Saga in the rear view, the possibilities do seem endless.
Indeed, Solo: A Star Wars Story hit theaters and seemed to be planting a variety of narrative threads. Unfortunately, the film's performance ended those plans before they could ever get off the ground. The film ended with Han going off to meet Jabba The Hutt, while a major twist revealed that Qi'ra and Dryden were actually working for Darth Maul.
There are still fans holding out hope that Solo will finally get a sequel. Although if that movie were to finally begin the development process, there's no guarantee that Paul Bettany's character would be included. After all Dryden Vos was killed by Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra, so a macguffin like a flashback might be necessary. That or a role on one of the myriad Star Wars shows currently in the works for Disney+.
Disney+ is currently very committed to bringing live-action Star Wars content to subscribers, with Season 2 of The Mandalorian recently wrapping up. It was also announced that Boba Fett would be getting a show, in addition to the previously announced series focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi and Rogue One's Cassian Andor. The latter show seems to offer hope about some of Solo's characters returning, so we'll have to keep our fingers crossed.
The next Star Wars movie will come in the form of Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron, which is currently in development.