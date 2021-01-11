One Solo: A Star Wars Story Actor Is Still Hoping To Reprise Their Role

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Ever since Disney acquired the rights to Lucasfilm, the galaxy far, far away has been expanding at a dizzying pace. In addition to the sequel trilogy and shows like The Mandalorian, the franchise also broke new ground with standalone films. The latest of these was Solo: A Star Wars Story, which was a critical and box office disappointment. But some fans are holding out hope for a sequel, and it looks like Dryden Vos actor Paul Bettany is interested in reprising his role.