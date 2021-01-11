Ben Affleck Has Yet Another Directing Gig Lined Up, This Time At Disney

First reported by Deadline, Ben Affleck is set to take on the New York Times bestseller, currently in development with the House of Mouse. It’s unclear where it will land on the actor and director's increasingly busy schedule. Keeper of the Lost Cities follows a telepathic twelve year old as she races against time to discover where she gained her powers and why she has them. This won’t be the first time Ben Affleck has directed a novel adaptation, as The Town, Argo and Live By Night are all based on novels in some fashion.